Body found at motel just south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a body was found along South Nevada near Las Vegas Street Sunday morning.

The body was found shortly before 10 a.m. at the Nevada Motel, just south of downtown Colorado Springs. Details on how the body was discovered have not been released.

Police tell 11 News it’s too early in the investigation to know whether the death is suspicious.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as we learn more.

