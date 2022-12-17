Shots fired at fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs

By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shots were fired into a fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Police said Colorado Springs firefighters were out on a call near South Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard just after 12:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the area and alerted police.

When police arrived in the area, they determined that a suspect had been upset with employees at a 24-hour fast food restaurant and fired multiple shots into the building and an outbuilding when driving away, according to an online blotter entry.

Police said no one was injured. As of Saturday morning, they were still working to identify a suspect.

