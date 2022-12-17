Community place wreaths on veterans’ graves for remembrance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of wreaths are placed on the graves of our veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Evergreen Cemetery is one of the final resting places for more than 3,300 veterans dating as far back as the Civil War. To remember and commemorate the service our local heroes, members of the community and local veterans came together to place wreaths on their graves.

“Remember the names of the veterans because they say the second death anybody faces is when the last time your name is said, said Keith LaMee, Post-Commander. “This way, you never know when you might spark someone’s interest to find out more about that particular veteran.”

This is a program that has been going on for about ten years locally. A wreath was placed on each and every veteran grave. Just like on the POW-MIA flag, it says you are not forgotten.

“Some of these people that were buried here, their families are no longer here,” said Andrea Finnegan Fosse, Post-Five Commander. “They deserve the respect. To have people treat them like family and take the time out their day is very important to us.”

Each wreath purchased costed $15.00. $5.00 from each purchase will be maintained by Evergreen Heritage to support year-round and restoration projects in the cemeteries.

#HappeningNow: More than 3,300 veteran graves at Evergreen Cemetery will be honored today with a wreath laying ceremony. This cemetery is one of the final resting places of more than 3,300 veterans dating back as far as the Civil War. pic.twitter.com/3GMU98o59N — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) December 17, 2022

#HappeningNow: The wreaths are now being laid on each of the veterans graves at Evergreen Cemetery. I spoke with two veterans about what this means to them. It’s an honor everyone is here is what they tell me. pic.twitter.com/ErnTo6dVxE — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) December 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.