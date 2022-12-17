3 people shot east of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning

Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning near Airport and S....
Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning near Airport and S. Circle that left one person dead.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Three people were shot east of downtown Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead.

Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Circle Boulevard and Airport Road around 4:30 a.m. One victim was dead on scene. The condition of the other two victims was unavailable the last time this article was updated, and no identifying information about the victims has been provided yet.

According to police on scene, no one is in custody and a suspect has not been identified yet.

11 News has a crew on scene working to get more information, and this article will be updated as more details become available.

