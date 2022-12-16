Woman shot in apparent road rage case in Colorado, search for suspect underway

Apparent road rage shooting scene 12/15/22.
Apparent road rage shooting scene 12/15/22.(Wheat Ridge PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a suspect is underway after a 58-year-old woman was reportedly shot in Wheat Ridge on Wednesday.

The shooting happened near 38th Avenue and Vance Street east of Wadsworth Boulevard at about 8 p.m..

“Initial reports suggest the victim vehicle may have cut off the suspect vehicle before someone inside the suspect vehicle fired through the victim vehicle, striking the woman,” police wrote on social media.

The victim had serious injuries.

As of Friday, authorities were asking any witnesses or anyone with video to reach out to them. You can reach police at 303-235-2945.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Items found near skeletal remains.
Human remains found in Colorado, investigators ask for help with identifying person found
Now hiring graphic.
NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services
A fire truck outside North Middle School on Dec. 15. 2022.
Students sent home early for ‘strange smell’ at a Colorado Springs middle school
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Trump releases digital trading cards

Latest News

Murder suspect Marvin Santiago.
Man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in Colorado Springs
12/16/22
Colorado officials warn of ‘Group A’ strep following the passing of 2 kids
U.S. Space Command
WATCH: Announcement on major development set to create hundreds of jobs in Southern Colorado
12/16/22
WATCH: Wirenut surprises people by paying for their carts at a Colorado Springs Walmart!