Woman shot in apparent road rage case in Colorado, search for suspect underway

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a suspect is underway after a 58-year-old woman was reportedly shot in Wheat Ridge on Wednesday.

The shooting happened near 38th Avenue and Vance Street east of Wadsworth Boulevard at about 8 p.m..

“Initial reports suggest the victim vehicle may have cut off the suspect vehicle before someone inside the suspect vehicle fired through the victim vehicle, striking the woman,” police wrote on social media.

The victim had serious injuries.

As of Friday, authorities were asking any witnesses or anyone with video to reach out to them. You can reach police at 303-235-2945.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.