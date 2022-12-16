Woman found dead after falling overboard a cruise ship

The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation. (Source: WESH)
By Scott Heidler
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – A 36-year-old died in Florida after falling overboard a cruise ship heading back to Port Canaveral after a five-day cruise to the Caribbean.

When the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship was about 18 miles offshore, the passengers were awoken in the predawn hours on the last day of their cruise.

“We were woken up at 5 a.m. with three alarms saying that there was a man overboard,” passenger Donna Appel said.

While Coast Guard helicopters and vessels could be seen by passengers searching the water nearby the cruise ship, the announcements continued, telling passengers to stay in their cabins as the ship’s crews checked IDs for a head count.

MSC Cruises said in a statement “the crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter. Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries.”

“I mean it’s sad. I mean, that’s all I can say. It’s sad. We don’t really know what’s going on other than that. I’m glad that she was found. It’s closure for the family,” passenger Angelica Parlapiano said.

The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Now hiring graphic.
NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services
Items found near skeletal remains.
Human remains found in Colorado, investigators ask for help with identifying person found
A fire truck outside North Middle School on Dec. 15. 2022.
Students sent home early for ‘strange smell’ at a Colorado Springs middle school
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Trump releases digital trading cards

Latest News

Stephen Capaldi is charged with third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime,...
Husband accused of killing, dismembering wife in their home
The intrepid skydiving trio on the day of their adventure!
Skydiving seniors from Colorado Springs prove it’s never too late for an adventure
Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on nine counts of tax evasion.
Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with tax evasion
The college said students and staff are concerned about the two situations happening in the...
WATCH: Colorado College makes statement tying two local situations to racism
12/16/22
WATCH: Skydiving seniors from Colorado Springs prove it’s never too late for an adventure