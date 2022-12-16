US Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits Colorado Springs

Secretary Denis McDonough of the Department of Veterans Affairs visited Colorado Springs Thursday to inform veterans about the PACT Act.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Secretary Denis McDonough of the Department of Veterans Affairs visited Colorado Springs Thursday as part of a national campaign to inform veterans and their families about the PACT Act, which expands healthcare benefits for veterans.

The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA healthcare for veterans with toxic exposure, as well as veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras. Most claims for benefits under the PACT Act will start being processed on Jan. 1, 2023.

Earlier this week, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that they have already begun processing claims made by veterans with terminal conditions, and claims made by terminally ill veterans and veterans who fall into other select categories will receive prioritized processing once general processing starts on January 1.

“I’m here for a very simple reason: veterans have waited too long to get access to care and benefits that they’ve earned and deserved,” Secretary McDonough said about his visit to Colorado Springs.

While speaking to press Thursday, Secretary McDonough said that gaining the trust of veterans was a goal of the VA Department through this new law.

“Too often, we’ve suggested that maybe you fit your life into our bureaucracy,” Secretary McDonough said. “That’s not what these guys want, that’s not what they built, that’s not what you see here today. This is a system that’s building our infrastructure into their lives.”

Secretary McDonough also said the VA Department was working to make do even more for veterans in the Colorado Springs area, suggesting the possibility of a full-service hospital for veterans in the area.

“We want to make sure that out vets in this community know that your needs are front of mind, and we’re planning to meet those.”

Veterans and their families and survivors can learn more about the PACT Act, eligibility requirements and how to apply for these benefits at the VA’s website.

