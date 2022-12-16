Registered sex offender arrested in Colorado Springs for internet child exploitation

James Wofford, 64, was arrested 12/15/22 and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child.
James Wofford, 64, was arrested 12/15/22 and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child. Wofford is designated as a Multiple Offender in CBI's Sex Offender Registry.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested a man Thursday afternoon after receiving multiple reports earlier this year that he had uploaded multiple child sexual abuse material files online.

Registered Sex Offender James Wofford, 64, was charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child following an investigation that started in September, according to an online blotter entry.

Colorado Springs police said the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit received multiple reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) referencing a suspect uploading “numerous” files of child sexual abuse materials online.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Sex Offender Registry, Wofford is designated as a Multiple Offender, with multiple convictions related to child sex crimes dating back to 1989.

NCMEC asks the public to make reports of any suspected online exploitation by calling 1-800-843-5678 or at their CyberTipline.

