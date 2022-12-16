Man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than two years after a woman was found clinging to life at a Colorado Springs motel, her boyfriend was found guilty of murder.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was called to 1411 S. Nevada Ave., the Sun Springs Motel, back on Sept. 28, 2020. There they found Elena Alinj with life-threatening injuries. Her boyfriend, Marvin Santiago, was also with her. The very next day, Alinju passed away.

“On December 7, 2020, detectives received the completed autopsy report for Ms. Alinj from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office,” part of a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department reads. “Ms. Alinj died from blunt force injuries and strangulation; the El Paso Coroner’s Office has ruled this death as a homicide.”

On March 4, 2021 detectives obtained a warrant for the victim’s boyfriend, Santiago. For weeks, authorities tried to find Santiago and even worked with law enforcement in Florida. Santiago eventually turned himself in.

According to online court records, Santiago was found guilty of first-degree murder. First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without th epossibility of parole.

