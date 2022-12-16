Man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in Colorado Springs

Murder suspect Marvin Santiago.
Murder suspect Marvin Santiago.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than two years after a woman was found clinging to life at a Colorado Springs motel, her boyfriend was found guilty of murder.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was called to 1411 S. Nevada Ave., the Sun Springs Motel, back on Sept. 28, 2020. There they found Elena Alinj with life-threatening injuries. Her boyfriend, Marvin Santiago, was also with her. The very next day, Alinju passed away.

“On December 7, 2020, detectives received the completed autopsy report for Ms. Alinj from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office,” part of a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department reads. “Ms. Alinj died from blunt force injuries and strangulation; the El Paso Coroner’s Office has ruled this death as a homicide.”

On March 4, 2021 detectives obtained a warrant for the victim’s boyfriend, Santiago. For weeks, authorities tried to find Santiago and even worked with law enforcement in Florida. Santiago eventually turned himself in.

According to online court records, Santiago was found guilty of first-degree murder. First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without th epossibility of parole.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Items found near skeletal remains.
Human remains found in Colorado, investigators ask for help with identifying person found
Now hiring graphic.
NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services
A fire truck outside North Middle School on Dec. 15. 2022.
Students sent home early for ‘strange smell’ at a Colorado Springs middle school
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Trump releases digital trading cards

Latest News

12/16/22
Colorado officials warn of ‘Group A’ strep following the passing of 2 kids
Apparent road rage shooting scene 12/15/22.
Woman shot in apparent road rage case in Colorado, search for suspect underway
U.S. Space Command
WATCH: Announcement on major development set to create hundreds of jobs in Southern Colorado
12/16/22
WATCH: Wirenut surprises people by paying for their carts at a Colorado Springs Walmart!