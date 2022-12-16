Human remains found in Colorado, investigators ask for help with identifying person found

Items found near skeletal remains.
Items found near skeletal remains.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators in Pueblo County are hoping several items can help them identify human remains found near Rye.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the items that can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. They were found near “some human skeletal remains” in a remote area close to Rye “recently.”

“The Pueblo County Coroner’s office is involved and assisting with the identification of the remains,” the sheriff’s office posted to Twitter on Thursday. “If you recognize any of these items or know who they may belong to, contact PCSO Investigations at (719) 583-6400 or after hours call the non-emergent line at (719) 583-6250.”

No other information on the incident was shared in the post.

Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 15, 2022

