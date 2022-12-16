Hidden portrait discovered behind Cézanne painting at Cincinnati Art Museum

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An examination of a painting at the Cincinnati Art Museum uncovered a hidden painting.

Paul Cézanne’s “Still Life with Bread and Eggs” has been part of the museum’s collection since it was gifted to them in 1955.

The amazing discovery came when Cincinnati Art Museum Chief Conservator Serena Urry examined the piece following the conclusion of a special exhibition, WXIX reported.

Urry noticed some “odd cracks,” which she said gave her a hunch the painting could hold secrets no one knew about.

The museum said Urry had the painting x-rayed to see if the still life was painted over earlier work.

To her surprise, the x-ray revealed a portrait hidden beneath Cézanne’s painting, the museum explained.

The still life (left), made in 1865, is one of only a handful of works that Cézanne dated, so the portrait underneath (right) the still life could be the earliest firmly dated portrait by the artist, according to the Cincinnati Art Museum. (Cincinnati Art Museum)

“Serena had an excellent hunch. We are lucky it came into the lab when it did because intuition like that can only come from extensive experience with historical paintings and deep understanding of the working methods of 19th-century artists, both of which she has in spades,” said Peter Jonathan Bell, Ph.D., Curator of European Paintings, Sculpture and Drawings at the Cincinnati Art Museum. “This is a huge discovery.”

Several features of the hidden painting indicate it could be a self-portrait created by Cézanne, they added.

Cézanne painted “Still Life” in 1865, so the discovered portrait could be his earliest created art piece, according to the museum.

Cézanne’s “Still Life with Bread and Eggs” along with an x-ray image of the hidden portrait returns to view on Dec. 20.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.