Fundraiser for Club Q victim’s family at the brewery owned by one of the heroes who reportedly stopped the shooter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a fundraiser on Saturday for the family of one of the Club Q shooting victims. The event is being held at the brewery owned by one of the heroes who reportedly stopped the shooter.

The following was sent out by the Vance Family Media Liason on Friday:

“The Family of Raymond Green Vance would like to invite the public to a fundraiser being held in his honor on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 2-8 pm, at Atrevida Beer Company, 204 Mt View Lane, Unit 3, Colorado Springs.

Raymond-- along with four others-- was shot and killed in the tragic Club Q nightclub mass shooting last month. Raymond’s family calls him a “gentle giant” whose life was full of love, friendship, and new beginnings when it was cut short. He had been at Club Q with his longtime girlfriend, her parents, and her parents’ friends enjoying a show the night a gunman chose to take his life and destroy countless others.

Please consider joining those who loved Raymond on Saturday. Raymond’s girlfriend’s family owns this establishment, and they would like to share his bright light with the community; whether you personally had the pleasure of knowing Raymond or not, his family hopes you’ll participate in this remembrance.

All proceeds from taco sales during the fundraiser will be deposited into a fund for Raymond’s family; his mother will also be selling t-shirts in remembrance of her son.”

Atrevida Beer Company is located at 204 Mt. View Ln. off N. Nevada Avenue. One of the owners is Richard Fierro, one of the two people credited with stopping the shooter in mid-November in Colorado Springs.

