Colorado man accused of stealing $300,000 from Social Security Administration

By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) -A Castle Pines man appeared in U.S. District Court Thursday facing charges of wire fraud, social security fraud and money laundering.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 36-year-old Justin Skiff was a claims specialist for the Social Security Administration (SSA) and allegedly used his position to fraudulently obtain money from the SSA.

Skiff is accused of filing false claims using fake identities and the identity of an actual individual to collect SSA benefits, totaling approximately $310,600 in theft.

Wire fraud alone carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

