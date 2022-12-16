Catholic Charities of Central Colorado converting former school into homeless family housing units

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Catholic Charities of Central Colorado announced their plans to convert a former school in Colorado Springs into housing units for homeless families.

“One of the things the community might not be aware of is just how dramatic the situation is around family homelessness. We’ve got families who are sleeping in cars who got are in shelter and coming in and out of hotels and we don’t see homeless families like we do homeless adults and that number is ticking up in this community,” said CEO of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, Andy Barton. “This is part of about a 2-year plan thee Catholic Charities has been undertaking to try and add to the inventory for housing for families in our community.”

The former school in question is the Helen Hunt Campus near downtown Colorado Springs which was purchased by the organization on Dec. 9.

The plan is to convert the classrooms in the older of the two buildings into 21-24 different apartments each complete with their own kitchen and bathroom.

“Catholic Charities is one of a number of organizations that’s said, ‘we want to do more around this.’ We’re lucky to have great partners in the community, partners in housing, Homeward Pikes Peak, Mary’s Home, who are doing really important work, and this is our piece of that to add units of housing,” said Barton.

The organization is planning to follow a transitional housing model and have homeless families live there for 6-18 months.

“In that time, we have case managers who are already working on this campus and partnering with partners in housing to be able to work with those families to get them to a place where they are stable enough that thy can transition from this space to more permanent housing,” said Barton.

Barton stated they’ve raised about half of their $9 million goal to start construction in 2024.

They plan to launch a formal campaign to raise the rest sometime in 2023.

