‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’: Brittney Griner releases statement after return from Russia

In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in the plane as she flies to Abu Dhabi to be exchanged for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, in Russia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.(Russian Federal Security Service via AP)
By DOUG FEINBERG
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange.

“It feels so good to be home!” Griner posted to Instagram on Friday in her first public statement since her release. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

Griner went on to say that she wanted to make it clear that, “I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

The Mercury open the season on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19. The teams’ first home game is two days later against the Chicago Sky.

Griner has been staying in a hotel at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio since her return. She’s reunited with family members, including her wife Cherelle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Now hiring graphic.
NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services
Items found near skeletal remains.
Human remains found in Colorado, investigators ask for help with identifying person found
A fire truck outside North Middle School on Dec. 15. 2022.
Students sent home early for ‘strange smell’ at a Colorado Springs middle school
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Trump releases digital trading cards

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
LIVE: Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware
Lt. Tabatha Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking...
Officer dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman’s life on her way home
The still life (left), made in 1865, is one of only a handful of works that Cézanne dated, so...
Hidden portrait discovered behind Cézanne painting at Cincinnati Art Museum
James Wofford, 64, was arrested 12/15/22 and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child....
Registered sex offender arrested in Colorado Springs after reported internet child exploitation