Arrest warrant issued for Colorado Springs man for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of car parts

Colorado Springs Police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six different Colorado Springs drivers.
By Jack Helean
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six different Colorado Springs drivers.

The alleged thefts happened over eight months ago in March, and victims tell me they have connected through Facebook and combined their efforts to try and track Leonard down. They tell me they believe they know where he his.

“I’ve actually told police his exact locations”

“Everyone know’s where he was. Everyone still knows where he is.”

Alec Harness and Austin Burton both told me the same thing. They say Leonard was trustworthy at first, but kept stringing them along until one day he completely disappeared, disconnecting his phone lines and taking their Subaru engines with him. They both tell me they believe he is out of state, and that they are frustrated with how long the investigation has taken.

“When there is over $100,000 worth of theft involved you would think that someone would care a little bit more”

According to the affidavit the financial crimes unit is investigating the case. Police call the case extensive and say they are working to determine where Leonard is. They say they will ask for assistance from another jurisdiction to take him into custody once they determine where he is.

Burton added that he doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else. He hopes that now that a warrant has been issued Leonard will be brought to justice.

“I hope that justice gets served. That’s the hope is that he serves some time.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Now hiring graphic.
NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services
The scene on Las Vegas Street on Dec. 14, 2022.
Person in wheelchair hit and killed by deputy vehicle near El Paso County jail
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest
A fire truck outside North Middle School on Dec. 15. 2022.
Students sent home early for ‘strange smell’ at a Colorado Springs middle school

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six...
WATCH - Arrest warrant issued for Colorado Springs man for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of car parts
12.15.22
Staying Cold!
Tad M. Johnson
Sexually violent predator now living near downtown Colorado Springs
12/15/22
WATCH: 2 kids reportedly die from 'Group A' strep in Colorado