Arrest warrant issued for Colorado Springs man for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of car parts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six different Colorado Springs drivers.

The alleged thefts happened over eight months ago in March, and victims tell me they have connected through Facebook and combined their efforts to try and track Leonard down. They tell me they believe they know where he his.

“I’ve actually told police his exact locations”

“Everyone know’s where he was. Everyone still knows where he is.”

Alec Harness and Austin Burton both told me the same thing. They say Leonard was trustworthy at first, but kept stringing them along until one day he completely disappeared, disconnecting his phone lines and taking their Subaru engines with him. They both tell me they believe he is out of state, and that they are frustrated with how long the investigation has taken.

“When there is over $100,000 worth of theft involved you would think that someone would care a little bit more”

According to the affidavit the financial crimes unit is investigating the case. Police call the case extensive and say they are working to determine where Leonard is. They say they will ask for assistance from another jurisdiction to take him into custody once they determine where he is.

Burton added that he doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else. He hopes that now that a warrant has been issued Leonard will be brought to justice.

“I hope that justice gets served. That’s the hope is that he serves some time.”

