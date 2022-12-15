Wanted man arrested following short standoff in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with 13 arrest warrants was taken into custody after a short standoff with police late Wednesday night.

Officers were tipped off just before 11 p.m. that the wanted man was at a business off Barnes Road near Iron Horse Trail. While on their way, they were alerted he was on the move.

“The reporting party advised he observed the suspect exit the business with a female and was observed to forcibly move the female into a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the area,” police said.

The vehicle hadn’t gotten far, and responding officers quickly found him in the area.

“Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and observed the male suspect in the front passenger seat and the female victim in the driver’s seat. Officers provided multiple verbal commands for either the suspect or victim to exit the vehicle,” police said.

Moments later, the woman was able to get out of the car.

“Subsequently the suspect was apprehended and placed into custody for his existing warrants,” police said.

He’s now facing even more charges following the events Wednesday night.

At the time of this writing, the suspect has not been identified.

