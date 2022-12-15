Springs Utilities says it has measures in place to ensure system is secure in wake of power grid attacks in the U.S.

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says it’s doing everything it can to protect the integrity of its services after power grid attacks in the Carolinas, Oregon and Washington.

In a statement to 11 News Wednesday, the company said it is taking measures to prevent that situation here.

“The safety of our services and the security of our utility system are of utmost importance. We have processes and monitoring systems in place to help protect our customers. We also maintain relationships with trade and professional associations to share intelligence and learnings so that we can ensure the security of our complex network of pipes, wires and customer connections.”

The FBI is continuing to investigate the recent attacks.

