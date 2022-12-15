Sexually violent predator now living near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted sexually violent predator is on parole and will be living in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday that Tad M. Johnson would be living at the Springs Rescue Mission just south of Colorado Springs.

Johnson has a lengthy criminal history with past convictions of sexual assault on a child and sexual contact without consent, along with an assortment of other crimes. He will be on supervised release while on parole.

Johnson is a 38-year-old Black male described as being 6 feet tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with questions about Johnson or other local SVPs can call Detective Nancy Gifford of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672 or click here.

