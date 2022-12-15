Persons of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case

Incident happened on Dec. 2. Call 719-320-6006 with info, video from Pueblo PD.
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are hoping for help with tracking down two “persons of interest” in connection to a homicide investigation.

According to Pueblo Police, the homicide investigation started Dec. 2. The two persons of interest detectives need help identifying are shown in the video at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on the identity of either person is asked to call 719-320-6006.

