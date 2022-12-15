Persons of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are hoping for help with tracking down two “persons of interest” in connection to a homicide investigation.

According to Pueblo Police, the homicide investigation started Dec. 2. The two persons of interest detectives need help identifying are shown in the video at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on the identity of either person is asked to call 719-320-6006.

