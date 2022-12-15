‘No bullets will stop us from being proud of who we are:’ Club Q survivors call for change at congressional hearing

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - Three survivors of the Club Q tragedy testified at a congressional hearing on anti-LGBTQ+ extremism and violence Wednesday morning, using their statements to call for a change in attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community amid growing hateful rhetoric.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held this hearing in response to what Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney called “a terrifying rise of anti-LGBTQI+ violence and extremism” in communities like Colorado Springs.

Michael Anderson, 25, was the first Club Q survivor to speak at the hearing.

“If you are fortunate enough to intimately know LGBTQ people, you will find some of the kindest, funniest, accepting and most welcoming people,” Anderson said. “Those are the people that found a safe place Club Q and deserve to once again have that safe space.”

Anderson recalled that safe space being entered by the shooter, hiding and praying and realizing he “stood no chance against a weapon of that power, magazine capacity and seemingly automatic firing rate” when seeing the shooter’s weapon. He also recalled saying goodbye to a friend who was bleeding out while also trying to figure out if the attack had ended.

He called for those in the room to take action against guns like the one the shooter used, and he urged them to take actions and make choices with everyone in mind, not just people who shared their beliefs.

“Hate speech turns into hate action, and actions based on hate almost took my life from me at 25 years old,” Anderson said.

The second speaker was Matthew Haynes, one of Club Q’s owners. Haynes also called for a change to the “rhetoric of hate” he observed against the LGBTQ+ community.

”We are being slaughtered and dehumanized across this country in communities you took oaths to protect,” Haynes said. “LGBTQ issues are not political issues. They are not lifestyles. They are not beliefs. They are not choices. They are basic human rights.”

Haynes was also in attendance at the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday and said that while at that event, he “could not help but reflect that 169 members of Congress voted against that bill” despite its passing.

The third survivor to speak was James Slaugh, who was shot in the arm and recalled dealing with that while also watching his loved ones be shot as well. Slaugh said current negative attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community led to events like what happened at Club Q.

“The fear-based and hateful rhetoric surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, especially around trans individuals and drag performers, leads to violence,” Slaugh said. “It incites violence.”

Slaugh also had a message for those in the community in response to this hate:

“Hateful people want to drive us back into closets and to live our lives in fear, but we cannot be afraid,” Slaugh said. “No bullets will stop us from being proud of who we are or will injure the support and love that exists in our community.”

Republican Rep. James Comer, and the future Chairman of the House Oversight Committee also spoke on the matter.

“On this committee, we should be using our time and resources to conduct oversight into the rise of violent crimes committed against all Americans and organizations,” Rep. Comer stated. “I look forward to hearing from our witnesses today, especially about the spike in crime across the country, under policing, and increase in violence against all Americans.”

