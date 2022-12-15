Manitou Springs announces paid parking holiday giveback

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou has a merry deal for you going into Christmas week!

The city says that starting Monday morning, anyone who donates a toy, sports ball, or canned food to the Mobility & Parking Department will be reimbursed 50 percent off parking.

Here’s how it works:

- Pay for parking and save your receipt!

- Then drop off your donation to the Mobility & Parking Department at 606 Manitou Ave. The department is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

- Parking staff will then reimburse you for half of what you paid for parking that day.

The city says visitors can do this once per day!

The Manitou Springs Police Department will be giving out the toy and sports equipment donations to kids in need. All canned food donations will be passed on to the St. Andrews Episcopal Church to hand out during at its food pantries.

The holiday giveback ends at 6 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.