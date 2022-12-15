Man pleads guilty to second degree murder of wife, victims body found outside jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - David Mitchell pleaded guilty to second degree murder, along with four other charges.

Mitchell is accused of killing his wife Melody Horton and driving her body to the El Paso County Jail. More information on the case can be found here. Arrest papers say the her death happened on June 24 after Mitchell allegedly shot her multiple times in the car.

Mitchell was originally charged with first degree murder. His sentencing is set for March of 2023.

