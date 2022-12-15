COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Hazmat team was called to a Colorado Springs middle school Thursday after a strange smell began permeating throughout the building.
Eleven students reported feeling sick around the same time.
At about 11:30 a.m. the district announced they would be releasing students early.
“Out of an abundance of caution, North MS will be releasing students early,” part of a message from D-11 sent to parents and guardians reads. “The CSFD is still evaluating the cause of a strange smell in a portion of the school. All students and staff are safe and have been cleared by medical personnel.Students will be released at noon. Bused students will be released first, then parent/guardian pickup, then walkers. Please pick up students where they regularly dismiss from.”
A spokesperson for District 11 says the odor could be due to a science experiment or just kids being kids and making a smell. North Middle School faculty evacuated the classrooms as a precaution.
Early into the investigation, a spokesperson for D-11 said the odor may have been low levels of carbon dioxide.
We will update as we learn more.
