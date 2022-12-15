COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Hazmat team was called to a Colorado Springs middle school Thursday after a strange smell began permeating throughout the building.

Eleven students reported feeling sick around the same time.

At about 11:30 a.m. the district announced they would be releasing students early.

“Out of an abundance of caution, North MS will be releasing students early,” part of a message from D-11 sent to parents and guardians reads. “The CSFD is still evaluating the cause of a strange smell in a portion of the school. All students and staff are safe and have been cleared by medical personnel.Students will be released at noon. Bused students will be released first, then parent/guardian pickup, then walkers. Please pick up students where they regularly dismiss from.”

A spokesperson for District 11 says the odor could be due to a science experiment or just kids being kids and making a smell. North Middle School faculty evacuated the classrooms as a precaution.

Early into the investigation, a spokesperson for D-11 said the odor may have been low levels of carbon dioxide.

We will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Las Vegas Street on Dec. 14, 2022.
Person in wheelchair hit and killed by deputy vehicle near El Paso County jail
Now hiring graphic.
NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest
Missing teen, alert issued 12/14 at about 12:45 p.m.
Teen found safe following statewide alert

Latest News

Tad M. Johnson
Sexually violent predator now living near downtown Colorado Springs
Manitou Springs paid parking holiday giveback
Manitou Springs announces paid parking holiday giveback
Springs Utilities says it has measures in place to ensure system is secure in wake of power grid attacks in the U.S.
Utilities statement
WATCH: Springs Utilities focuses on security in wake of power grid attacks