Colorado Springs Christmas lights interactive map from Timberline Landscaping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For a decade, Timberline Landscaping has been offering up a Colorado Springs Christmas lights interactive map!

CLICK HERE to view the 2022 map. The map features more than 100 homes and businesses throughout Olympic City USA.

“From the northernmost to the southernmost point on the map, drivers can cover more than 40 festive miles. With nearly 30 cocoa or coffee stops on the guide, there are plenty of options to stop for a treat to complete the holiday experience,” part of a news release from Timberline Landscaping reads. “This year’s featured properties include The Garden of the Gods Resort, which, thanks to the lighting experts at Timberline, won a national award for ‘Best Tree Lighting’ from the Christmas Décor Network.”

The company encourages the public to showcase images by using the hashtag #COSpringsLightsGuide on social media.

“After a decade of involvement from residents, we have created a very fun and festive list of properties. Fans have begun looking forward to our launch date, with more than one million visitors using the guide since its creation. This year we have a fun scavenger hunt and a great playlist to enjoy while you tour.” says Stephanie Early, Chief of Strategy for Timberline Landscaping.

CLICK HERE for more on the guide.

KKTV 11 News viewers can submit their displays in the gallery below for a chance to see them on TV:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.