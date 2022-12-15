Colorado Springs Christmas lights interactive map from Timberline Landscaping

Christmas lights
Christmas lights(Kevin Dooley / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For a decade, Timberline Landscaping has been offering up a Colorado Springs Christmas lights interactive map!

CLICK HERE to view the 2022 map. The map features more than 100 homes and businesses throughout Olympic City USA.

“From the northernmost to the southernmost point on the map, drivers can cover more than 40 festive miles. With nearly 30 cocoa or coffee stops on the guide, there are plenty of options to stop for a treat to complete the holiday experience,” part of a news release from Timberline Landscaping reads. “This year’s featured properties include The Garden of the Gods Resort, which, thanks to the lighting experts at Timberline, won a national award for ‘Best Tree Lighting’ from the Christmas Décor Network.”

The company encourages the public to showcase images by using the hashtag #COSpringsLightsGuide on social media.

“After a decade of involvement from residents, we have created a very fun and festive list of properties. Fans have begun looking forward to our launch date, with more than one million visitors using the guide since its creation. This year we have a fun scavenger hunt and a great playlist to enjoy while you tour.” says Stephanie Early, Chief of Strategy for Timberline Landscaping.

CLICK HERE for more on the guide.

KKTV 11 News viewers can submit their displays in the gallery below for a chance to see them on TV:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert.
Lauren Boebert officially wins U.S. Congressional District 3 in Colorado after recount
Robert Cadaret
Woman shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survives, suspect arrested
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest
Stock photo
Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted

Latest News

The Federal Reserve raised the key interest rate another .5% Wednesday.
WATCH: Pikes peak region homes are on the market more than twice as long as they were last year, as interest rates hike again
Now hiring graphic.
NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services
Crash impacts traffic on I-25 12/14/22.
Semi crash south of Colorado Springs causes delays on I-25
Snow chances tomorrow evening
Cold days ahead!