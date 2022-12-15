The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offering unique gifts for animal lovers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is once again offering unique Christmas gift ideas to support their nonprofit organization.

“If you’re looking for a really unique gift idea this holiday season, we have a bunch,” said Rachel Wright, Public Relations and Social Media Manager for the zoo.

Gifts range from a one of a kind ornament painted by the animals at the zoo with non-toxic paint, an animal gram, or even adopting one of the animals.

“You symbolically adopt an animal at the zoo. You’re purchase goes toward their care and you also get an animal plushie, a certificate of their adoption, and just a heartwarming feeling you know you’re contributing to their care,” said Wright adding that because they are a nonprofit that does not receive tax support, they rely on programs like these to keep the zoo up and running.

You can find a whole list of gift options here.

