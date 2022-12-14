WATCH: Suspect caught on camera dragging police officer with stolen vehicle in Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two detectives were able to walk away from a close call with a suspect wanted on a number of charges in Greeley recently.

Greeley Police shared video of the altercation this week. According to police, the incident started on Dec. 2 when an officer tried to stop the driver behind the wheel of a stolen Kia Sportage at 1 in the morning. The officer was able to deploy a tracking dart and discontinued a short chase with the suspect.

At about 11:18 p.m., detectives tracked the vehicle to an unincorporated area of Weld County. Detectives noticed 34-year-old Donald Turley in the area, who was wanted on a number of charges including motor vehicle theft.

“Detectives attempted to talk with Turley upon seeing him, but he quickly jumped into the driver’s seat of the second Kia, which was also later found to be stolen,” part of a news release reads. “Detectives advised Turley he was under arrest and gave him commands to exit the vehicle. Turley instead put the vehicle in reverse while two detectives were at the driver side door attempting to remove him. Turley then accelerated backwards, and the still-open driver door struck both detectives.”

One officer was reportedly pushed backwards about 25 feet and knocked to the ground. Other detectives ewre able to draw their weapons and give commands to Turley. Turley was then taken into custody and faces new charges including 2nd-degree assault on a peace officer, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

One detective was knocked away from the vehicle after being hit in the shoulder. The other detective was pushed backwards, approximately 20 to 25 feet, by the vehicle and knocked to the ground before being briefly dragged and nearly run over by the vehicle’s tires. Two deputies suffered minor injuries and were evaluated on scene.

If anyone has more information on this incident that could help investigators, they are asked to call Detective Jerry Burroughs at 970-350-9549.

