WASHINGTON D.C. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, the Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a hearing to examine the rise in violence against LGBTQI+ people in the United States.

The Committee will hearing firsthand testimony from individuals impacted, including survivors of last month’s mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQI+ bar located on North Academy in Colorado Springs. That night, five people were killed and several others injured when a gunman armed with an AR-15 style rifle opened fire on patrons and staff.

According to the Committee, the tragedy at Club Q was fueled by policies pushed by lawmakers that undermine the ability of LGBTQI+ people to live authentically.

Speakers from Colorado Springs expected to testify at the hearing include:

Michael Anderson, Survivor of Club Q Shooting

James Slaugh, Survivor of Club Q Shooting

Matthew Haynes, Founding Owner of Club Q

