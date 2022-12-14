Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing teen with ‘severe medical condition’ last seen Wednesday morning

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday.

At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the CBI, she was last seen at about 10 a.m. on the Anschutz Medical Campus. The campus is in Aurora. Authorities believe she may have boarded a bus and add she has a “severe medical condition” that requires medication.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911 or 303-724-4444.

