Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing teen with ‘severe medical condition’ last seen Wednesday morning

Missing teen, alert issued 12/14 at about 12:45 p.m.
Missing teen, alert issued 12/14 at about 12:45 p.m.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday.

At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the CBI, she was last seen at about 10 a.m. on the Anschutz Medical Campus. The campus is in Aurora. Authorities believe she may have boarded a bus and add she has a “severe medical condition” that requires medication.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911 or 303-724-4444.

