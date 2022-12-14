COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi crash was causing delays on I-25 Wednesday afternoon south of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Department of Transportation provided an update at 3 p.m. estimating delays up to eight minutes for northbound traffic due to the crash between Mesa Ridge Parkway and S. Santa Fe Avenue. Click here for updates from CDOT.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the initial crash was reported at 1:17 p.m. and involved a truck pulling a 53-foot trailer. No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Click here for a live traffic map.

