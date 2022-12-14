Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns

President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence. (CNN,POOL)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Twenty students and six teachers died in the massacre at the Newtown, Connecticut, school which shocked the nation. Biden was using the anniversary to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.

“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in a statement. “We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose.”

Biden was vice president at the time of the shooting and was tapped by then-President Barack Obama to lead an ill-fated effort to tighten gun laws. He said he and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, were praying for the victims and their families.

It wasn’t until after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that Congress this summer passed the most substantial gun reforms in decades, targeting so-called “ghost guns” that don’t have serial numbers, yet Biden’s calls for more aggressive action, including banning assault-style weapons, have faced stiff opposition in Congress.

“Enough is enough,” Biden said. “Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this - for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert.
Lauren Boebert officially wins U.S. Congressional District 3 in Colorado after recount
Robert Cadaret
Woman shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survives, suspect arrested
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
Stock photo
Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here

Latest News

Storm damage is seen in Blue Ridge, Texas, Tuesday morning. A line of severe weather moved...
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
In this aerial image taken with a drone, a rainbow flag is unfurled at City Hall Wednesday,...
WATCH: Club Q mass shooting survivors speak at hearing on anti-LGBTQI+ violence and extremism
Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting survivor Cyrena Orokium, 17, says school shootings are...
Sandy Hook survivor speaks on anniversary
The scene on Las Vegas Street on Dec. 14, 2022.
Pedestrian reportedly killed in crash outside El Paso County jail
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40, reports say