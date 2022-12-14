Pueblo police asking for public’s help locating arson suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this man?

Pueblo police say the man pictured at the top of this page is suspected of starting two fires on the city’s south side over the weekend.

“On Dec. 10th, 2022, Pueblo police officers were sent to Pueblo’s south side on a structure fire. During the investigation, it was determined that a male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a red brim cap underneath, black pants and black shoes started the fire and then left the area. The same suspect was seen a short distance away, starting a secondary fire,” police said in a social media post Wednesday morning.

Police did not release a location for either of the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B. Colbert at 719-553-2478.

