Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado

Rescued pup needs a name!
Rescued pup needs a name!(HSPPR)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday.

The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.

“Last Friday, a good Samaritan found this pitiful pup all by himself,” the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region wrote on Facebook. “He was incredibly emaciated and had wounds on his right hind leg. They tried to care for him, but his medical concerns worsened. They knew he needed more help than they could give, so they brought him to us.”

As of Tuesday night, the pup was being cared for in the humane society’s hospital. The post adds he is the “wiggliest and sweetest little guy.” They are also asking for name suggestions, you can do so by commenting on this Facebook post:

Last Friday, a good Samaritan found this pitiful pup all by himself. He was incredibly emaciated and had wounds on his...

Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert.
Lauren Boebert officially wins U.S. Congressional District 3 in Colorado after recount
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
El Paso County Jail
24-year-old inmate passes away at El Paso County Jail
Crash near Bijou and Parkside 12/12/2022
Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital
Crash off Woodmen in Colorado Springs 12/12/22.
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday

Latest News

The Salvation Army red kettle.
Help us hit our goal of raising $22,000 for The Salvation Army of El Paso County!
Cold Weather Ahead...
Cold days ahead!
Part of a statement issued by Colorado College on 12/13/22.
Colorado College sends message about antiracism after incident at a hotel and separate incident involving Colorado Springs police
A civil rights attorney for the man arrested in the video says the man's constitutional rights...
WATCH: Body camera video released of Colorado Springs police arrest this fall