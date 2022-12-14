Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday.

The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.

“Last Friday, a good Samaritan found this pitiful pup all by himself,” the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region wrote on Facebook. “He was incredibly emaciated and had wounds on his right hind leg. They tried to care for him, but his medical concerns worsened. They knew he needed more help than they could give, so they brought him to us.”

As of Tuesday night, the pup was being cared for in the humane society’s hospital. The post adds he is the “wiggliest and sweetest little guy.” They are also asking for name suggestions, you can do so by commenting on this Facebook post:

