Person in wheelchair hit and killed by deputy vehicle near El Paso County jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person in a wheelchair was killed Wednesday morning when they were hit by a deputy vehicle near the El Paso County jail.

The crash was reported just before 7 Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of East Las Vegas Street, near the jail and coroner’s office.

State Patrol is now investigating what led up to the collision. The investigation is its early stages, and very little has been released.

It’s unknown if the deputy was injured. State Patrol says the deputy appears to have been the only person in the vehicle.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

