NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services

As of Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) was looking to hire 1,152 positions ranging from nurses, dining services and facilities staff, to CNAs, youth corrections officers and custodians. Sign-on incentives from $2,000 to $7,000 are also being offered. Talent Acquisition Marketing and Communication Specialist Sophia Henkels with CDHS says the large number of open positions really isn’t that shocking.

“The most common question we get is ‘what is CDHS’? CDHS is a state department best known for social programs like food stamps and rent and heating assistance,” Henkels wrote to 11 News. “Many people don’t know CDHS is a unique department because we have facilities and offices across the state. There’s opportunity for all Coloradans, regardless of work background, to find a rewarding, stable career with great benefits. We have youth corrections facilities, mental health hospitals, veteran’s nursing homes, centers to serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as traditional administrative office jobs.”

