NOW HIRING: More than 1,000 open jobs including incentives with the Colorado Department of Human Services

Now hiring graphic.
Now hiring graphic.(Mr. Blue MauMau / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for more information and to apply.

As of Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) was looking to hire 1,152 positions ranging from nurses, dining services and facilities staff, to CNAs, youth corrections officers and custodians. Sign-on incentives from $2,000 to $7,000 are also being offered. Talent Acquisition Marketing and Communication Specialist Sophia Henkels with CDHS says the large number of open positions really isn’t that shocking.

“The most common question we get is ‘what is CDHS’? CDHS is a state department best known for social programs like food stamps and rent and heating assistance,” Henkels wrote to 11 News. “Many people don’t know CDHS is a unique department because we have facilities and offices across the state. There’s opportunity for all Coloradans, regardless of work background, to find a rewarding, stable career with great benefits. We have youth corrections facilities, mental health hospitals, veteran’s nursing homes, centers to serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as traditional administrative office jobs.”

Click here for more information and to apply.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert.
Lauren Boebert officially wins U.S. Congressional District 3 in Colorado after recount
Robert Cadaret
Woman shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survives, suspect arrested
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest
Stock photo
Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted

Latest News

Crash impacts traffic on I-25 12/14/22.
Semi crash south of Colorado Springs causes delays on I-25
John White
Man found guilty, 2 different times, for killing 2-year-old boy in Colorado
A still frame from body camera footage of an incident on Dec. 2, 2022 in Greeley involving...
WATCH: Suspect caught on camera dragging police officer with stolen vehicle in Colorado
12/2/22
WATCH: Suspect caught on camera dragging police officer with stolen vehicle in Colorado