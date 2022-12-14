Man found guilty, 2 different times, for killing 2-year-old boy in Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty, two different times, for killing a 2-year-old boy in Colorado.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office announced a jury found John White guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday. The conviction comes after the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned a 2016 conviction for White in the same case due to legal issues in the first trial.

“The victim, Michael ‘Mikey’ Lara, died after suffering severe injuries, including bruises to his head and back, burns to his face and neck caused by a hair dryer, and an injury to his penis,” part of a news release from the Weld County DA’s Office reads. “White, who was dating Mikey’s mother at the time, was babysitting the boy while his mom was at work. He claimed the family’s Pitbull knocked the boy down the mobile home’s porch steps. But medical examinations pointed to severe trauma that could not be associated with a fall. Toxicology reports also showed White was high on methamphetamine while babysitting Mikey.”

White was found guilty of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. A conviction of first-degree murder in Colorado results in an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.