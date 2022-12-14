Important shipping deadlines to make sure your gifts arrive by Christmas

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:46 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Christmas is a little less than 2 weeks away and if you’re mailing your gifts, act fast to make sure they arrive by Dec. 25.

Whether you use FedEx, UPS, or the United States Postal Service, here are some deadlines to keep in mind.

Note, these deadlines only apply to the United States and not every date applies to Hawaii or Alaska.

FedEx

Shipping TypeDeadline to Ship
Ground Delivery Dec. 14
First Overnight and Priority OvernightDec. 22
SameDayDec. 23

For FedEx, it’s important to note that since Christmas falls on a Sunday, the overnight shipping deadline is Dec 22 and SameDay delivery needs to be shipped out on Dec. 23 at the very latest to get there on time.

UPS

Shipping Type Deadline to Ship
Ground Delivery Depends on region
2nd Day AirDec. 21
Next Day AirDec. 22

UPS ground delivery option’s deadline to ship depends on the region. Find out here what deadline is for you.

USPS

Shipping TypeDeadline to Ship
Retail Ground DeliveryDec. 17
First Class MailDec. 17
Priority MailDec. 19
Priority Mail Express Dec. 23

If you plan on using the United States Postal Service for Alaska or Hawaii, First Class Mail, Priority Mail, and Priority Mail Express are your only options and you’ll want to get those in the mail as soon as possible. The deadline for USPS Retail Ground was early December.

Amazon

Shipping Type Deadline to OrderEstimated Time of Arrival
Free ShippingDec. 15Dec. 23
Prime Two-Day ShippingDec. 22Dec. 24
Prime-One-Day ShippingDec. 23Dec. 24
Prime Same-Day DeliveryDec. 24Dec. 24
Amazon eGift CardDec. 25Dec. 25

Amazon is a great option if you want to skip the in-person shopping and save time with shipping through a delivery service as the retail giant delivers right to the door once you order online. Unfortunately, delivery can vary for different items, so you’ll want to place your order as soon as possible to make sure it gets delivered by Christmas Day.

