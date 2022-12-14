Important shipping deadlines to make sure your gifts arrive by Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Christmas is a little less than 2 weeks away and if you’re mailing your gifts, act fast to make sure they arrive by Dec. 25.

Whether you use FedEx, UPS, or the United States Postal Service, here are some deadlines to keep in mind.

Note, these deadlines only apply to the United States and not every date applies to Hawaii or Alaska.

FedEx

Shipping Type Deadline to Ship Ground Delivery Dec. 14 First Overnight and Priority Overnight Dec. 22 SameDay Dec. 23

For FedEx, it’s important to note that since Christmas falls on a Sunday, the overnight shipping deadline is Dec 22 and SameDay delivery needs to be shipped out on Dec. 23 at the very latest to get there on time.

UPS

Shipping Type Deadline to Ship Ground Delivery Depends on region 2nd Day Air Dec. 21 Next Day Air Dec. 22

UPS ground delivery option’s deadline to ship depends on the region. Find out here what deadline is for you.

USPS

Shipping Type Deadline to Ship Retail Ground Delivery Dec. 17 First Class Mail Dec. 17 Priority Mail Dec. 19 Priority Mail Express Dec. 23

If you plan on using the United States Postal Service for Alaska or Hawaii, First Class Mail, Priority Mail, and Priority Mail Express are your only options and you’ll want to get those in the mail as soon as possible. The deadline for USPS Retail Ground was early December.

Amazon

Shipping Type Deadline to Order Estimated Time of Arrival Free Shipping Dec. 15 Dec. 23 Prime Two-Day Shipping Dec. 22 Dec. 24 Prime-One-Day Shipping Dec. 23 Dec. 24 Prime Same-Day Delivery Dec. 24 Dec. 24 Amazon eGift Card Dec. 25 Dec. 25

Amazon is a great option if you want to skip the in-person shopping and save time with shipping through a delivery service as the retail giant delivers right to the door once you order online. Unfortunately, delivery can vary for different items, so you’ll want to place your order as soon as possible to make sure it gets delivered by Christmas Day.

