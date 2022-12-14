Help us hit our goal of raising $22,000 for The Salvation Army of El Paso County!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CLICK HERE to donate.

KKTV 11 News is hoping our viewers can help us raise $22,000 in one day for The Salvation Army of El Paso County, including a special donation from Perkins Motors!

The Salvation Army in El Paso County is funded locally, meaning every dollar you give to The Salvation Army stays in our community. The Salvation Army helps more than one in every 15 people living in El Paso County.

More than 14,000 people came to The Salvation Army for services for the first-time last year.

· $10 provides five nutritious meals for a senior or other vulnerable member of our community.

· $25 doubles their ability to come alongside those striving to make ends meet – and help the remain self-sufficient.

· $30 helps provide a meal and a night of supportive housing or shelter for a homeless Veteran or family transitioning out of homelessness.

· $50 provides a food box of groceries from The Salvation Army food pantry to feed a family for a week.

· $100 provides the services needed to keep a struggling family from becoming homeless.

· $200 provides an at-risk youth with one month of our structured, supervised and licensed after school program.

