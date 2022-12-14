COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State Patrol is investigating reports that a pedestrian was hit by a deputy vehicle outside the El Paso County jail.

The crash was reported just before 7 Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of East Las Vegas Street, near the jail and coroner’s office. A spokesperson for State Patrol tells 11 News the pedestrian was killed.

It’s unknown if the deputy was injured.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.