COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State Patrol is investigating reports that a pedestrian was hit by a deputy vehicle outside the El Paso County jail.

The crash was reported just before 7 Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of East Las Vegas Street, near the jail and coroner’s office. A spokesperson for State Patrol tells 11 News the pedestrian was killed.

It’s unknown if the deputy was injured.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

