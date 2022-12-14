Colorado College sends message about antiracism after incident at a hotel and separate incident involving Colorado Springs police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following two separate incidents in Colorado Springs, Colorado College shared a message with students about their “antiracism commitment.”

The first incident the college is addressing is tied to the arrest of a black man on Oct. 9 by Colorado Springs police. Click here for more on that story, including video of the arrest. A law firm described the arrest as a “beating.” A spokesperson for CSPD sent out a statement on the arrest stating an administrative review of the officers’ use of force was conducted by the chain of command and was found to be within policy.

The second incident mentioned in the letter to the Colorado College community had to do with an argument at the Mining Exchange between comedian Mark Curry and a hotel employee. KKTV 11 News reached out to Curry and he declined to comment. In a video shared by the comedian on Instagram, Curry wrote, “Black man and a Hotel Lobby it’s impossible that he has a room here.” The video appears to show a hotel staff member confronting Curry and Curry believes it was because he is black. The Mining Exchange is tied to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Wyndham has been responding to tweets about the incident stating the Mining Exchange is a franchised location and “its owner and management are working to make this right. Hotel has suspended team members involved, is revisiting training and has refunded Mr. Curry while offering a future free stay.”

On Tuesday, Colorado College shared the following message:

Dear Campus Community, This morning we learned of an egregious act of violence against a Black veteran at the hands of a Colorado Springs Police Department officer on Oct. 9. This news, coupled with an incident of racial profiling at The Mining Exchange hotel in downtown Colorado Springs over the weekend, is in direct conflict with our antiracism committment. Racial profiling — targeting individuals for suspicion of a crime based on their perceived race, ethnicity, religion, or national origin — is a common form of racism that often goes unchallenged. As a college committed to antiracism, we reject racism in all its forms, from subtle manifestations that target minoritized and marginalized communities to explicit acts of violence rooted in hate. Colorado College honors this commitment by holding our community partners, including the CSPD, accountable for creating a more just world. As such, we are examining the extent of our business relationships with The Mining Exchange and its affiliates. We encourage you to also be thoughtful and intentional about your patronage and civic engagement to collectively take a stance against racism in our community. Please make time to learn more about racial profiling, microaggressions, and other covert racial acts and their deleterious effects: -Racial Profiling Definition -Racial Profiling Explanation -Racial Profiling is a Public Health and Health Disparities Issue -Jamil Javani: How Racial Profiling Hurts Everyone -What is a Microaggression? If you have questions or concerns or would like to schedule a time to learn more about profiling, microaggression, and covert discrimination, please contact me or fill out the ADEI team consulting request form here. In solidarity,

