Colorado College sends message about antiracism after incident at a hotel and separate incident involving Colorado Springs police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following two separate incidents in Colorado Springs, Colorado College shared a message with students about their “antiracism commitment.”
The first incident the college is addressing is tied to the arrest of a black man on Oct. 9 by Colorado Springs police. Click here for more on that story, including video of the arrest. A law firm described the arrest as a “beating.” A spokesperson for CSPD sent out a statement on the arrest stating an administrative review of the officers’ use of force was conducted by the chain of command and was found to be within policy.
The second incident mentioned in the letter to the Colorado College community had to do with an argument at the Mining Exchange between comedian Mark Curry and a hotel employee. KKTV 11 News reached out to Curry and he declined to comment. In a video shared by the comedian on Instagram, Curry wrote, “Black man and a Hotel Lobby it’s impossible that he has a room here.” The video appears to show a hotel staff member confronting Curry and Curry believes it was because he is black. The Mining Exchange is tied to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Wyndham has been responding to tweets about the incident stating the Mining Exchange is a franchised location and “its owner and management are working to make this right. Hotel has suspended team members involved, is revisiting training and has refunded Mr. Curry while offering a future free stay.”
On Tuesday, Colorado College shared the following message:
