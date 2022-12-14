A Colorado bail bondsman is facing a murder charge, arrest papers released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -There are new details about what authorities say led to the death of a wanted man inside a southern Colorado home.

Alamosa bail bondsman, Robert Thrash, is accused of second degree murder and first degree burglary. As of Tuesday night, he is in Alamosa County Jail on a $750,000 cash only bond.

11News has the arrest papers for Thrash.

According to the documents, Thrash’s bail bond service, bonded Phil Lucero out in January. They say Lucero didn’t go to court, so a warrant was issued for his arrest in September, making Lucero a wanted man.

On December 8, 2022, the woman who owns the house where Lucero was reportedly staying at, said she was home when Robert Thrash knocked on her door.

According to her, she did not recognize Thrash and only opened the door slightly. The papers said Thrash then pushed the door all the way open and entered the home.

That woman reportedly told police that Thrash ran toward the back door, let his associate in, then the two bondsmen went to the garage, where Lucero was staying.

Alamosa Police said there was a fight after the bondsmen entered the home. Thrash’s arrest papers said Lucero was shot and killed. Thrash’s associate was also shot but survived.

The arrest papers also explain that the homeowner tipped off Thrash about Lucero’s location, knowing that there was a cash reward for his arrest. However, the papers said she told police that she did not tell the bondsman her address and they never identified themselves as bondsmen when they entered her house.

Lucero’s girlfriend told 11News last week that Lucero knew he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Thrash’s his next court appearance is a week from today.

We will let you know what happens.

