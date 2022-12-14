Club Q survivors attend ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ signing at the White House

Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KKTV) - Two survivors of the Club Q mass shooting, along with the nightclub’s owner, were among the honored guests at the White House Tuesday as President Joe Biden signed historic LGBTQ+ legislation into law.

The horrific events at the Colorado Springs-based club last month were never far from the minds of those standing on the South Lawn, with the president directly referencing it as he signed the bill that makes same-sex and interracial marriages legal in every state.

“We have to speak out. We must stop the hate and violence like we just saw in Colorado Springs where a place of acceptance and celebration was targeted for violence and terror.”

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet released a statement ahead of the signing. He was also among the attendees.

“There may be no right closer to the heart than marrying the one that you love. In the weeks since the Club Q attack, I’ve been inspired by the outpouring of love and support for the LGBTQ community from people across our state. Coloradans understand that free people do not remain free by denying freedom to others. The Respect for Marriage Act is a historic step toward equality and moves us closer to fulfilling our nation’s highest ideals.”

The new law is intended as a preventative measure if the Supreme Court were to overturn its past decisions legalizing same-sex and interracial marriage, as it did with Roe v. Wade earlier this year. While the law would not compel states to perform same-sex and interracial marriages, it would require them to recognize any marriage performed legally in another state.

Club Q survivors will also be taking part in a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing Wednesday regarding the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ extremism and violence in the U.S. The suspect in the massacre, Anderson Aldrich, is facing more than 300 charges, including for bias-motivated crime.

