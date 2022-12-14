2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say

The officers were answering a call at the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials say she shot both officers before killing herself.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning. Officials said it happened around 4:30 a.m.

The officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman. Officials said the woman shot both officers before killing herself.

One officer died at the scene, while the other was treated for injuries. That second officer has since died, authorities said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating and gathering evidence.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert.
Lauren Boebert officially wins U.S. Congressional District 3 in Colorado after recount
Robert Cadaret
Woman shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survives, suspect arrested
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest
Photo from an interview with Gary Gardner in July of 2022. Mugshot is from 2019 via the Douglas...
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
Stock photo
Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here

Latest News

12.14.22
Cold days ahead!
John Njau Kibue has died after falling at a World Cup venue in Qatar.
Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Arvada early on the morning on Dec. 14, 2022.
1 person, multiple pets killed in apartment fire in Arvada
Storm damage is seen in Blue Ridge, Texas, Tuesday morning. A line of severe weather moved...
At least 2 dead as winter US storm brings more tornado warnings, blizzards
The Salvation Army red kettle.
Help us hit our goal of raising $22,000 for The Salvation Army of El Paso County!