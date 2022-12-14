1 dead following apartment fire in Arvada

Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Arvada early on the morning on Dec. 14, 2022.
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Arvada early on the morning on Dec. 14, 2022.(Arvada Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed when a fire tore through an apartment complex in the Denver suburbs overnight.

Thick smoke and flames were already visible when Arvada firefighters pulled up to the Village West Apartments off West 58th and Urban Street just after midnight Wednesday. Arvada police also responded to the scene to help evacuate residents.

The fire was declared out about 90 minutes after crews first got on scene.

Several tenants were hospitalized, while one of the police officers was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The conditions of the injured residents have not been released. It’s unclear if the person who died was among those hospitalized or if they were found deceased at the scene.

The Red Cross is helping the residents who are out of their homes.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

