1 dead following apartment fire in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed when a fire tore through an apartment complex in the Denver suburbs overnight.

Thick smoke and flames were already visible when Arvada firefighters pulled up to the Village West Apartments off West 58th and Urban Street just after midnight Wednesday. Arvada police also responded to the scene to help evacuate residents.

The fire was declared out about 90 minutes after crews first got on scene.

Several tenants were hospitalized, while one of the police officers was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The conditions of the injured residents have not been released. It’s unclear if the person who died was among those hospitalized or if they were found deceased at the scene.

Unfortunately there has been one fatality associated with this morning's fire. — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) December 14, 2022

The Red Cross is helping the residents who are out of their homes.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.