Woman shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survives, suspect arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a woman was shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survived.

The violent incident happened on Nov. 26 in the Stratmoor Valley area at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hampton South.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered an adult female victim with a gunshot wound to her head,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and survived. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division responded and took over the investigation.”

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Robert Cadaret. Cadaret was taken into custody on Dec. 9 and is charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree assault, 1st-degree burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The victim has not been publicly identified and her condition was not shared in the news release.

According to online court records, Cadaret pleaded guilty to extortion and theft in the past. As of Tuesday afternoon, Cadaret was in the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.