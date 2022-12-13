Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of roads in Colorado are shut down due to an ongoing winter storm.

While conditions are relatively quiet in the Pikes Peak region, our 11 Breaking Weather team says heavy snow will continue Tuesday for the far northeastern plains, with the biggest impacts seen from I-70 and north. More on that forecast can be read here.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the following roads are closed as of 6 a.m.:

I-70: Airpark Road (MP 292) to Kansas State Line (MP 449) both directions.

I-76: Sterling (MP 125) to Nebraska (MP 184)

US-6: Sterling (MP 407) to Nebraska (MP 467)

US-385: Holyoke (MP 280) to Julesburg (MP 310)

US-40: Limon (MP 387) to Kit Carson (MP 445)

US-138: Sterling (MP 59) to Nebraska (MP 0)

CO-86: Kiowa (MP 23) to I-70 (MP 59).

CO-94: US-40/287 (MP 54.5) to Punkin Center (MP 86)

CO-59: Seibert (MP 40) to Kit Carson (MP 0)

To stay up to date with the latest road conditions, click here.

