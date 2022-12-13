WASHINGTON D.C. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, President Joe Biden has invited thousands of guests to the White House for a celebration as he signs the Respect for Marriage Act.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 1:30 p.m.

Among the attendees will be the owner of Club Q, an LGBTQI+ bar in Colorado Springs where five people were killed and several others injured when an gunman opened fire using an AR-15 style rifle.

The Respect for Marriage Act gives federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples. Although state will not be required to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, they will be required to recognizes marriages conducted elsewhere in the country.

