WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest

“It is imperative that we look at all the facts when evaluating officer interactions with citizens. We will respect the on-going court process but welcome dialogue with our community when we are free to talk about this case further” stated Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez.

We value our relationship with our community and when possible, we want to have conversations about use of force involving community members. These conversations must take an honest look at the facts of the case, including an honest look at the actions of all involved. This includes officers and suspects. There is still an active criminal court case against Dalvin Demitrius Gadson Ochoa for driving under the influence, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and the required display of license plates.

This traffic stop occurred on October 9, 2022 at 2:54 am near S. Academy Blvd. and Airport Rd. Mr. Gadson was driving a vehicle at approximately 15 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. The officer observed the vehicle had no visible license plates. During the initial contact between the officer and Mr. Gadson, the officer observed a knife in the cup holder located between the front seats of the vehicle. Once additional officers arrived, they asked Mr. Gadson to get out of the vehicle so they could conduct a driving under the influence investigation. Mr. Gadson refused to exit the vehicle. When officers attempted to pull Mr. Gadson from the vehicle he physically fought with officers and on more than one instance re-entered the vehicle in the area of the knife.

On October 14, 2022, Internal Affairs received an online complaint regarding the arrest. The complaint was assigned for further investigation and is still open. Separately, as is standard practice, an administrative review of the officers’ use of force was also conducted by the chain of command and was found to be within policy.

In the interest of transparency with our community, we are releasing some of the BWC video now. Since there is an active criminal case being prosecuted by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office against Mr. Gadson, the case reports are not being released. The probable cause affidavit (the record of official action) is being released.

We have received many questions about the Department of Revenue dismissing the license revocation action against Mr. Gadson. This is a separate administrative action involving Mr. Gadson’s driving privileges. This is different from the pending criminal charge of driving under the influence.