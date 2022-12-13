Victim robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs ATM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to use an ATM machine late Monday night.

The suspect stole the victim’s wallet, with contained a few credit cards. The victim was left unharmed.

The crime was reported just before 10 p.m. on Austin Bluffs near Morning Sun Avenue. Police did not give an exact location for the ATM, but Google Maps shows a U.S. Bank in the street block where the robbery occurred. At the time of this writing, there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

