System malfunction believed to be cause of active shooter false alarm in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a scare at a Canon City school appears to have been a literal false alarm.

Officers raced to Harrison School at 8:35 Tuesday morning after an active shooter alarm was triggered.

“Officers arrived on scene within minutes to assess the situation. With the assistance of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the entire school was searched and found safe, and the alarm was determined to be false,” the Canon City Police Department said in a short statement on the incident.

A spokesperson for the police department tells 11 News law enforcement believes it was a system malfunction that caused the alarm to go off. An investigation is underway.

